Less than 0.5% of all ACT test-takers are able to achieve the maximum score of 36, and Bettendorf junior Maxwell Rantilla is one of them.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School is currently the site of a rare educational achievement: a student achieving the maximum score on the ACT Test.

Bettendorf junior Maxwell Rantilla is one of the very few students in the U.S. to score a 36 - the highest possible score - on the standardized ACT Test.

The test is an exam used by colleges to determine admission requirements.

According to statistics cited by Bettendorf High School, about 0.5% of all ACT takers earn a score of 36. Nationally, the mean test scores fall between 19.9 and 20.6.

The final ACT Test score is an average of four separate scores from the English, math, reading and science categories, meaning Rantilla obtained a perfect score in each.