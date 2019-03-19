ATLANTA — A college concerned about the fate of Argosy University students is starting a special grant program to assist them in continuing their higher education.

Beulah Heights University is offering a solution, after students at the Atlanta Argosy campus were notified a couple of weeks ago that the school discontinued its operations. 11Alive learned earlier this month that Argosy was out of money and was in receivership.

BHU, located on Berne Street in Atlanta, said it's concerned for those affected by the closure.

"To Argosy students, continuing your education is closer than you might think. All is not lost; you have some friends who are providing a solution,” says Dr. James B. Keiller, academic dean & vice president for academic affairs at Beulah Heights University.

In a news release, the university announced a program to assist the displaced students.

"The special program will equip scholars to complete their degrees in the fields of Leadership Studies or Business Administration," the news release reads. "Argosy transfer students have the option to transfer into BHU’s historic Religious Studies Program."

The programs offered range from associate to the doctorate level with class options on campus and online.

“At Beulah, we will help you finish what you started,” Dr. Keiller added.

The U.S. Department of Education banned Argosy from participating in federal student aid programs, declaring that the school no longer met the qualifications for the programs. School officials notified Atlanta students that if no one bought the university by March 8, it would be forced to closed its doors.

To get more information about the transfer options that BHU is offering Argosy students, visit the school's website.

