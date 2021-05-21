Board votes on resolution to ban 'Critical Race Theory' in Cherokee County Schools

Four members voted yes to ban the theory, one voted no, and two abstained.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Schools voted on a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory, but not before dozens showed up voicing their support and opposition to the proposal.

Many in the crowd said the debate is not over. In fact, State Representative Brad Thomas said he plans to take the issue up in the legislature.

“I hope to have this bill finished and drafted in the next six to eight weeks," Thomas said.

He is writing a bill aimed at banning the teaching of CRT in all Georgia schools.

“CRT flies in the face of American core values and that’s because it focuses on skin color and not what’s important which is the content of the person’s character," he said.

Until that bill, similar to ones drafted in Texas and Tennessee, hits the Georgia legislature, it’s up to school boards to decide.

In Cherokee County, the debate is whether critical race theory aims to unite or divide.

“You cannot teach people how to love by teaching another student that the reason you’re advantaged or disadvantaged, that’s because of someone else," Bart Glasgow said.

Critics believe CRT is aimed at teaching children racial disharmony and places blame on white people.

“I do not believe this should be taught in schools. If our parents want us to learn these things they can teach us this themselves," Sydney said, who is 12 years old.

Supporters said the theory is simply seeking to understand how racism shaped the U.S.

“CRT is really just examining the law and how it impacts people," said Desiree Jacobs, a resident of 14 years.

Superintendent Brian Hightower said the board never had any plans to implement critical race theory.

"We will not seek or receive federal monies to implement CRT by that name or any other name," Hightower said.

But they will keep other programs in place aimed at encouraging diversity and inclusion, which angers those who said those programs are just CRT in disguise.

Supporters of the theory said not talking about race in schools doesn’t make it go away and said the theory is being misrepresented as a political tool.