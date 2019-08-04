CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities found a man's body near a building at Sequoyah High School Monday morning.

The school district said the body was located near the Sequoyah East Building, before school started. A student reported seeing something suspicious and law enforcement responded to the scene.

Lt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found in an area not traveled by many students, so not a lot of people saw it. Baker said the man's wife reported him missing earlier in the morning. It appears the death was self-inflicted.

The Cherokee County School District said letters were sent home to parents to inform them about the police activity. Below is the full letter the district sent to parents:

Dear Parents:

This message is to advise you of police activity on the Sequoyah High School and Hickory Flat Elementary School campuses.

The body of a deceased adult was found near the Sequoyah East building before school this morning; numerous police officers are on the scene to respond and investigate. Initial reports are that the death appears to have been self-inflicted.

We are committed to the safety and security of our schools and your children. We appreciate the student who reported seeing something suspicious as he drove onto campus this morning so that police could promptly respond. If you ever have any information about any school safety concern, please use our SafeSchools Alert system: https://cherokee-ga.safeschoolsalert.com/ The system is monitored by police and administrators, and reports may be made anonymously.

MORE NEWS |