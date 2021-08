There is a heavy police presence outside the building.

ATLANTA — A report of a bomb threat at The B.E.S.T. Academy is being investigated, officials said Monday.

A message was posted on the Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy's website alerting others about the situation.

"To ensure the safety of our CSK students we took safety precautions and excited the campus," the statement reads.

Atlanta Police also confirmed that everyone had been evacuated.