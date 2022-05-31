DeKalb County School Board approves budget for renovations at Druid Hills High School

Here are the details.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School Board unanimously decided to make major improvements to Druid Hills High School during its meeting Tuesday. A spokesperson for the district said the school board approved an estimated $50 million for the renovations.

Back in April, a group of Druid Hills High School students exposed toxic conditions including mold, crumbling ceilings and a sewage leak a the school. Since then, more DeKalb County students have come forward about the alarming conditions at their schools.

After the video of the conditions surfaced, the state school superintendent issued a scathing letter in response to the conditions at Druid Hills High School. Just a day after state school superintendent Richard Woods scolded the county board members in the letter, DeKalb County Schools' then-Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris was terminated without notice leaving her "blindsided."

Druid Hill High School was on the priority list for renovations in 2022, but the school board voted to take it off in February. Hundreds of pages of reports document crumbling buildings and worsening conditions after a district-wide assessment in 2020.

The district has been in the spotlight for weeks as concerns grew. In May, the Georgia Department of Education hired an adviser to work on the "systemic operations issues" within DeKalb County Schools. Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease is working to assess the district's current operations in order to make recommendations and monitor the progress for changes.