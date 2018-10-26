ATLANTA — Officials confirm a case of the mumps hit Grady High School last week.

According to Atlanta Public Schools spokesman Ian Smith, a lone case was reported Oct. 17. Smith said within 24 hours of receiving word of the illness, the school sent a letter home to parents and posted it on the school's officials website and Facebook page. The school also sent a message to faculty and staff.

Smith said parents were advised to monitor their children's health and seek medical attention if they developed any symptoms.

Right now, Smith said they are after the illness' incubation period of Oct. 25, and no other cases have been reported.

Mumps is a viral infection that affects the saliva-producing glands located near the ears. The illness can cause swelling in one, or both of the glands. It is spread through infected saliva, cough or sneezes, or other infected surfaces.

Symptoms can also include swollen, painful salivary glands, fever, headache, fatigue and appetite loss.

Mumps were common until the MMR vaccination became routine. Since then, cases have dropped dramatically.

