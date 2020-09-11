COVID precautions force closure of Fulton County high school

Centennial High School is among two schools in the system that have been required to close in as many days due to a handful of coronavirus cases.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools has announced that students at one school will be transitioning to remote learning after finding a handful of COVID cases.

The school system said that Centennial High School met the criteria for a "Level 1" response which means the school will close for cleaning and contact tracing.

The level is reached when the school system learns of up to two confirmed COVID diagnoses among students or staff.

The closure will be for Monday and anyone who is required to quarantine for longer will be notified directly.

"Pending confirmation through the contact tracing process, we anticipate school resuming face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Nov. 10," the school system said.

Centennial High School becomes the second school in the system to be closed for cleaning due to the virus in as many days.

Fulton County Schools announced on Friday that North Springs High School would be switching to remote learning on both Monday and Tuesday due to three or more cases among faculty or staff.

The school reached the criteria for a "Level 2" response which means that it could potentially close the school for up to 72 hours. Classes, for now, expect to resume there on Wednesday.