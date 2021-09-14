Student taken to hospital after fight at Atlanta metro school

“I want to assure you that Centennial High School is a safe school. Unfortunately, sometimes students still make poor choices in how to resolve peer-to-peer conflict, which is why our practice at Centennial is to have administrators and teachers assigned to supervise students in the morning, during lunch, and during afternoon dismissal. Additionally, please know that during every class change we have teachers and administrators positioned throughout the school to ensure that students move through the hallways and to their classes in an organized and calm manner. When disruptions occur, we handle them immediately. In addition, please remind students that contraband such as pocket knives, tasers, pepper spray etc. have no place in school, any student found in possession of one will be assigned the appropriate consequence in line with the Fulton County Code of Conduct.”