Student taken to hospital after fight at Atlanta metro school

ROSWELL, Ga. — A student was injured in an altercation with another student at a metro Atlanta high school Tuesday afternoon, according to a Fulton County Schools Spokesperson.
The incident happened at Centennial High School in Roswell. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the school shortly after 3 p.m.
"There was an altercation between two students in which one student was in possession of a pocket knife," the spokesperson said.
Centennial High School's administration and police officers responded to the incident and one of the students was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the school district's spokesperson, the incident will be pursued as a criminal offense.
11Alive obtained a statement from the principal of Centennial High School to parents:
“I want to assure you that Centennial High School is a safe school. Unfortunately, sometimes students still make poor choices in how to resolve peer-to-peer conflict, which is why our practice at Centennial is to have administrators and teachers assigned to supervise students in the morning, during lunch, and during afternoon dismissal. Additionally, please know that during every class change we have teachers and administrators positioned throughout the school to ensure that students move through the hallways and to their classes in an organized and calm manner. When disruptions occur, we handle them immediately. In addition, please remind students that contraband such as pocket knives, tasers, pepper spray etc. have no place in school, any student found in possession of one will be assigned the appropriate consequence in line with the Fulton County Code of Conduct.”