Center for Equity & Social Justice for Atlanta Public Schools now open

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is celebrating the opening of its new Center for Equity and Social Justice.

It's the district's first office devoted solely to advancing equity in education.

Part of the center's focus is increasing access to teachers, advanced coursework, learning materials, and expanding extracurricular activities.

"Many school districts do not take on this responsibility," said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. "When they do, they're grounded in the space of equity, and in this opportunity, we have also to fold in and embrace social justice."

Dr. Herring added that the center's foundation marks one of the greatest moments in her professional career.