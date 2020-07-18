Fire at Gwinnett elementary school damages classroom

The contents of one classroom at Centerville Elementary School were damaged, officials said.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say a fire has been extinguished after causing at least some damage in a Gwinnett County classroom.

According to Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge, crews responded around 5:30 a.m. after a fire alarm activated at Centerville Elementary School just outside of Snellville on Centerville Highway.

The fire caused what Rutledge described as "extensive damage" to the contents in the classroom and also sent smoke throughout the corridor and part of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and the area ventilated. The scene has since been turned back over to Gwinnett County Public Schools for maintenance.

At this point, the fire investigator in charge suspects that a blower fan powered by a drop cord that had been sitting on a counter in the classroom was responsible for the fire, which appeared to be accidental.

No one was at the school when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported. 11Alive is working to find out what impact the fire could have on the school's upcoming operation.

During the last pre-coronavirus school year, the student population there was roughly 700. The school encompasses kindergarten through fifth-grade according to data from the Gwinnett County Public School System.