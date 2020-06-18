DeKalb County school board appoints new superintendent

Cheryl Watson-Harris will assume the position July 1.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for the next DeKalb County Schools superintendent is over.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Board of Education voted 6-1 to appoint Cheryl Watson-Harris to the position, and approved a three-year contract. It includes a base salary of $325,000.

Watson-Harris comes to the DeKalb County School District from the New York City Department of Education, where she worked in that district's number two position.

DeKalb School Board Chair Marshall Orson said they were "excited and proud" to officially welcome Watson-Harris.

"Her experience as both an innovator at the New York City Department of Education and a passionate champion for children is precisely what we need to continue positioning our students for success," Orson said.

Watson-Harris will begin the position July 1.