Decatur teachers protest a return to classroom amidst coronavirus pandemic

DECATUR, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in the City Schools of Decatur district protested the return to campuses Tuesday afternoon.

They gathered outside the central district office off Electric Avenue with signs against a return. Students have been learning remotely since the start of school on Sept. 18. They are scheduled to move to Phase 2 on Oct. 12 with some students returning.

Many are saying that the plans to return are not sufficient.

One sign held by a protester read: "We shouldn't have to trust WHOLE LIVES to HALF-BAKED plans!"

Others are simply saying that while cases are high, they should continue teaching from home.