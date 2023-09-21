2 Clark Atlanta fashion students set for once-in-a-lifetime Paris experience as part of Fulton County program

Their dream was made possible by Fulton County.

ATLANTA — Two Clark Atlanta University fashion students are off to the center of the universe for the industry - Paris.

They'll experience runway shows, couture and century-old art and, as part of a movement to bring the world of fashion to Atlanta, bring back what they learned.

The students, Amari Franklin and Ficara Atkins, are greatly anticipating their chance to see the world's fashion center through their own eyes.

"I'm actually looking forward to see how the sunlight looks over there, because it's definitely different in certain areas," she said.

The one-of-a-kind 10-day trip will see them learn about the industry straight from the experts. The Fulton County Fashion Art Culture and Education Initiative (FACE) facilitated the trip.

David Manuel, the program's director, said it will allow "these two young students to really travel abroad and bring everything that they learned over in France back here to Fulton County."

Manuel led the effort to catapult students onto the international fashion stage. The two Clark Atlanta students were selected for their desire, vision and passion.

"I was shot at while leaving my job, and so that is why I'm in the chair that I'm in right now," said Franklin, who uses a wheelchair. "I've used my pain to turn it into my passion, and it's pushed me to keep going higher and higher."

Atkins, a sophomore advertising and design major, is a mother of two looking to be an inspiration.

"Some people need to stand on my shoulders, so as Professor Arnett says, we have to square up and be ready," she said.

Their professor, BJ Arnett, recognizes their resilience,

"This isn't just a book, this is industry, and this is seeing it, touching it and actually working in it," the professor said.

So they're packing up and jetting off to Paris - set to visit design houses, manufacturers and experience Fashion Week.