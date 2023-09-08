Clayton County students experiencing low test scores, creating concern among parents

When compared to all counties in the metro, Clayton Co. performed the worst in reading and math.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in the Clayton County Public School District are struggling with low reading and math scores.

Concerned parents are wondering if keeping their children in the school district could hamper their education.

The most recent Georgia Milestone test scores, which are testing for third-graders, show that Clayton County Schools have more third-graders reading below grade level when compared to any other county in the metro. It sits at 54 percent below grade level, below Dekalb County by 10%.

And according to state testing, math scores are the lowest of all metro-Atlanta counties as well.

Juwana Riggins-Simon says she's an educational consultant and parent.

"So many of our kids are leaving 12th grade and they are not reading on grade level," Riggins-Simon said. "So many of our kids are being passed on from grade level to the next grade level, to the next grade level and they cannot read. They are not equipped. And the data speaks for itself."

Mother-of-two Ronisha Johnson knows this all too well. She says her daughter is autistic.

"She did not pass her reading portion, but they did allow her to move on because her teacher saw the potential, but my question still remains: what are we going to do?" Ronisha said. "We can't just keep letting them pass, pass because we see potential."

Riggins-Simon has some thoughts about why the scores are so low.

"Teacher retention is a large part," Riggins-Simon said, "I think the school district's curriculum-- the school district's willingness to actually implement programs and curriculums geared toward reading, writing, and math."

Several parents tell 11Alive they've taken their kids out of the system and turned to private schools due to these results. Johnson says she's considered it.

"In public schools, it's way too many students in one setting," Johnson said. "So, yes, one child may catch on but it may be one in the corner who's not going to say anything and not going to raise their hand. And you're never going to walk back there.

A spokesperson for the Clayton County School District sent this statement.

“Clayton County Public Schools is committed to providing scholars with a well-rounded education that prepares them to be college, career, and life-ready. While the academic performance data of Clayton County Public Schools students is not where it should be given the hard work of scholars, their supportive families, and our diligent educators, we are confident that as we implement the new priorities designed by our new Superintendent and newly formed administrative team, students’ academic performance will increase and reflect our desired targets. Specifically, some of our instructional strategies include:

Providing leaders and teachers with enhanced training to implement quality instruction and the Science of Reading Strategies

Using data to provide more personalized instruction for students

Enhancing our parent/community-involvement efforts to support at-home learning

Revitalizing our community-wide reading initiatives to promote reading across Clayton County

It should be noted, beginning August 15, 2023, the Superintendent/CEO of Schools, Dr. Anthony W. Smith, will host the first of a series of stakeholder meetings, the “Blueprint Series Tour” to engage the community in conversations regarding the district's priorities: 1. Cultivating a School Safety Culture & Promote a Positive Working Environment; 2. Increase Academic Achievement; 3. Bolster Financial Stability; 4. Strengthen Organizational Structure; and 5. Enhance Infrastructure & New Facilities. We encourage members of the community to attend and hear from our new superintendent so that they can partner with the school district in its improvement efforts.”

Johnson says she's looking for more communication.