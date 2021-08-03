Clayton County bus routes impacted by positive coronavirus test, students in quarantine

The impacted students are required to quarantine until Monday, Aug. 16.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Schools announced Tuesday that several of its bus routes will be impacted due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The school district said students and employees are required to wear face masks as a precautionary measure.

The school district was advised by a local epidemiologist, along with taking the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines under consideration, to impose a quarantine for the impacted individuals for 10 days.

According to Clayton County Schools, the quarantine will be in effect for those individuals until Monday, Aug. 16.

The district said all families impacted would be contacted by school administrators and given instructions about the mandatory quarantine period.