Clayton County elementary school going virtual starting Thursday

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools announced Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts in Jonesboro will return to virtual learning starting Thursday due to a rise in COVID cases.

According to the school district, students will go back to in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Parents and guardians are able to pick up breakfast and lunch from any Clayton County Public School, but the pick up times may vary depending on the school, the district said.

"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic," the district said in a statement. "The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any course of actions concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop."

For the latest news and updates, the school district said it will continue to update its website and other platforms of communication.

"Your understanding and participation throughout this process is appreciated as well all continue to work together to keep our students/staff safe during this unpresented pandemic," the school system said.