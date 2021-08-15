Clayton County middle school moves to virtual learning Monday

According to a Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) release, Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro will immediately move to virtual learning on Aug. 16.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Another Clayton County school will move to virtual learning on Monday, district officials announced.

According to a Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) release, Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro will immediately move to virtual learning on Aug. 16.

The release said the move is out of "precaution" for the staff and students attending the school as COVID-19 cases increase.

The virtual learning will be in effect from Monday, Aug 16, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021

Students and staff, school officials say, are expected to return on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Students will still be able to receive breakfast and lunch meals through their bus routes from 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. Like the previous school year, students should go to their bus stops to grab their meals.

"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic," the school system noted in the release. "The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop."

Kemp Primary School in Hampton recently moved to virtual learning Aug. 11- Aug. 13 as a precautionary measure.