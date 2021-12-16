2 Clayton County middle schools go virtual due to number of staff in COVID-19 quarantine

The school district said the change will be for the rest of the semester as they experience a temporary staffing shortage.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of students in Clayton County will be learning virtually for the final two days of the semester.

Clayton County Public Schools officials said Adamson and Pointe South Middle schools are experiencing a staffing shortage as many have to quarantine due to COVID-19. The schools have pivoted to virtual learning Thursday and Friday to help accommodate for the staff absences, according to a news release.

School breakfast and lunch will be available for families even though students will be learning online. The district said parents to contact each individual school regarding meal services and pick-up times.

The school district said students will return to the classroom on Jan. 5 for the start of the next semester.

They ask staff, school employees, students and their families to practice safety protocols during the two-week winter break.