Clayton County parents face challenges when finding school uniforms

JONESBORO, Ga. — Parents were scrambling to find uniforms the weekend before school starts in Clayton County.

Some parents are saying it's harder this year due to price, color specifics, and other requirements from schools.

In Jonesboro, uniforms were flying off the shelves at Furniture, Linen, & More.

However, Ashley Neeland says she's been searching Facebook groups for other affordable options.

"It was difficult trying to budget and find things that are feasible for my pockets," Neeland said. "For the two shirts, I'm probably spending about 40-something dollars."

Neeland's children go to a charter school that requires polos of a specific color with the school logo.

"These shirts, they require logos. So, (I'm) not able to use what I have," Neeland said, "(I) pretty much have to start all the way over."

Neeland even tried to find ways to save a penny to no avail.

"I was hoping they could just find the logo," Neeland said, "And I could get it added on to the plain shirts because those are cheaper, but this school only has one vendor."

Other issues parents tell 11Alive about are that their kids wear adult sizes and can't fit into the clothes commonly sold in uniform stores.

King Traylor's child's school has specifics about the color polos students can wear, making finding it a tough task.

"It's very hard to find the gold," Traylor said. "It's been a little difficult at the popular places— like Walmart, K-Marts."

Kesha Matthews said she has to spend money at the beginning of the school year and during the year because her kids grow so fast.

"Over $100," Matthews said, "Yea, because they kind of go through them and then they grow."