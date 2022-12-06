Clayton County Public Schools interim superintendent appointed; current head leaving this month

Dr. Morcease J. Beasley's last day is on Dec. 16 and Dr. Anthony Smith will take over the next day, according to the district.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new Clayton County Public Schools interim superintendent was appointed on Monday to replace the current one who announced last month he'd be stepping down.

Dr. Anthony Smith was appointed on to the position by the Board of Education and will start on Dec. 17.

Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, who announced after seven years he'd be stepping down, will end his tenure the day prior. He previously served as Chief School Improvement Officer.

"I want to personally thank the past and present members of the Clayton County Board of Education for entrusting me to lead the state's sixth-largest school district and one of the top 100 school districts in the nation," Beasley said. "I also applaud the commitment and dedication of this incredible school district made up of over 7,400 employees and over 52,300 scholars and 297,100 constituents in Clayton County communities."

The district did not offer any details on the change in leadership. Beasley first made this announcement in November, adding that there was still plenty of work to accomplish within the district but that this was the right time for him to step down. His contract was set to expire in June 2023.