Clayton County school employees receive bonuses as expression of appreciation

District officials said on Friday that only school-based staff will receive a $500 compensation incentive.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at Clayton County Public Schools are being appreciated for their "hard work" and "heart" as they receive new incentives, according to the school district.

District officials said on Friday that only school-based staff will receive a $500 compensation incentive. Friday's incentive bonus also includes custodians, bus drivers and monitors. The pay should reflect in their most recent pay check or later this month.

The compensation package excludes support staff, contracted employees and those who provide part-time services to the school.

Superintendent Anthony Smith surprise video message to all school-based staff sharing the news of the incentive.

"Our educators and support personnel are the heart and soul of Clayton County Public Schools," Dr. Smith said. "This incentive update is a testament to our deep appreciation for their dedication, especially as rising costs of living impact our families daily."

The superintendent also added that teachers will receive a $1,000 incentive during the December break which will extend to all employees in the district.

“We remain committed to fostering a thriving educational community where the contributions of our staff are often celebrated and rewarded," he added. "Without question, our staff contributions to improving outcomes in our school system and community are paramount to our success."

District officials said in their news release that a Clayton County school administrator said she felt valued and another called it a "true blessing."

“All 7,300 Clayton County Public Schools employees are of tremendous value to the operations of our school system, and I feel humbled and honored to lead a school system with colleagues who are deeply invested in helping us Build a Better Tomorrow, Today," the superintendent said.