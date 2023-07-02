Clayton County Public School students to receive free mental health services, counseling

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many Clayton County Public School students will receive free mental health services and counseling – through a brand-new partnership.
The district received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a five-year program.
Graduate students from three metro Atlanta universities: Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and Clark Atlanta University, will be placed in six county schools for a pilot program. They'll help students from schools identified as a "high-need district" and then become behavioral specialists in Georgia.
Briana Evans Lopez taught at Morrow High School and thinks the program will particularly help students in low-income areas, where many teens may work to support their families.
"Being able to have someone to talk to I think will definitely benefit them a lot, help them work through issues, and maybe get them to a point where they can be independent, regulate their emotions, go out there, and just be stellar, amazing human beings," Evans Lopez said.
Clayton County Public Schools estimates 200 students will receive mental health services through the pilot – this year. That number is expected to grow as more graduate student interns join the program.