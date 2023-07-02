Clayton County Public School students to receive free mental health services, counseling

The district received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a five-year program.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many Clayton County Public School students will receive free mental health services and counseling – through a brand-new partnership.

Graduate students from three metro Atlanta universities: Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and Clark Atlanta University, will be placed in six county schools for a pilot program. They'll help students from schools identified as a "high-need district" and then become behavioral specialists in Georgia.

Briana Evans Lopez taught at Morrow High School and thinks the program will particularly help students in low-income areas, where many teens may work to support their families.

"Being able to have someone to talk to I think will definitely benefit them a lot, help them work through issues, and maybe get them to a point where they can be independent, regulate their emotions, go out there, and just be stellar, amazing human beings," Evans Lopez said.