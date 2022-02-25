Clayton County Schools attempts to prevent fights among students

Administrators hosted a virtual webinar called the "Share Our Voices Teen Summit."

JONESBORO, Ga. — School districts all across the country, including here in Georgia, have been dealing with violence among their students.

As a result, metro Atlanta districts are trying some different tactics to step in before things turn dangerous.

The Clayton County Public Schools district took a direct approach to address conflicts between students on Friday by hosting a virtual webinar called the "Share Our Voices Teen Summit."

In addition to motivational speakers, the session featured input from student leaders and clinical experts who offered students solutions to fighting, utilizing the tools already at their disposal, like social media.

Recent data from the Clayton County Public School district showed 790 fights had been recorded during the current school year as of Feb. 15. District officials added the number represents a 35% reduction in fighting incidents compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

However, school officials are still aiming to reduce those numbers and eliminate fighting altogether.