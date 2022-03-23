Clayton County school district employees are in for a $2,000 bonus

The bonus would include substitutes and part-time district employees, the school system said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County educators are in for a bonus, the school district said.

The county's board of education along with district leaders are planning to offer a "one-time monetary supplement" for all eligible employees, a news release said.

The proposal aligns with Gov. Brian Kemp's mid-year spending plan, district leaders said. Kemp's recently signed budget plan included a one-time $2,000 bonus for certain full and part-time K-12 employees.

Besides classroom teachers, principals, assistant principals, superintendents, assistant superintendents, counselors, paraprofessionals, media personnel, school psychologists, school health care personnel, social workers, special education specialists, technology specialist and custodians are eligible for the bonus, the district said.

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley announced all of the district's employees, including part-time workers and substitutes, should get a $2,000 bonus -- regardless of funding source.

Part-time employees and substitutes must have worked at least 90 days and have been active within the last 30 days, the district said.