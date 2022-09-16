Clayton County implements new plan to address fighting in schools

In August, Clayton County School District Superintendent, Dr. Morcease Beasley said fights at the school had gone up 200% since the beginning of the school year.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, the Clayton County School District implemented a new tactic in an effort to curb the number of fights taking place on school property.

A press release originally sent on Sept. 9 said administrative staff would have "a visible presence on all school campuses. Established as a supportive measure to assist school leaders during critical times of the school day (student arrival and dismissal, meal service, and class transitions), this is a continuation of the district's standard practice utilized during the beginning and end of each school year."

Tameka Shearer has had three children graduate from school in Clayton County. She said she's concerned about her youngest son who is a sophomore at Morrow High School.

"He came home and he was discussing with me that they had had a big fight at the school and they used pepper spray to try to get the fight under control. And it concerned me," Shearer said.

The district's plan went into effect on Monday, Sept. 12. For Shearer, this is a good first step.

"Administrators can only do so much when it comes to protecting the other children," Shearer said.

The additional administrative staff is the district's latest effort to address concerns about fighting.

Beasley previously announced the formation of a "Village on Patrol " initiative where parents would come in and help faculty and staff with student behavior.

Shearer said she understands school staff members are doing the best they can, and told 11Alive parents need to step in more.

"It definitely takes a village for the parents to cooperate and parents to get involved as well with the schools when they have these certain things going on. If your child is one of the problem, then they need to come up with a plan," she said.