The Elite Scholars Academy student body is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morecease J. Beasley released a statement Tuesday regarding the student's death, but did not release the person's name.

The school district also didn't mention the nature of the student's death.

“We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students this evening. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body.

Our team is working diligently to determine more details relative to this matter. The district will provide grief counselors to support the family as needed and a crisis team will also be assigned at the school beginning tomorrow to provide support to students and any member of staff or adults in the coming days.

Out of respect and privacy for the family, no additional statement will be issued at this time.”

11Alive was able to confirm with the Clayton County Fire Department that crews responded to the same school on the same day for a 16-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest. However, officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected.

11Alive is working to get more details about the student's death. We will update this story as soon as more information become available.

