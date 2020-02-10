Clayton County Schools begins survey for parents to give input on students returning to class

The district said on Thursday that the responses they receive will be helpful as they determine what best suits the needs of students and their families.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is asking parents and employees to fill out a survey about returning to school facilities.

The 2020-2021 school started virtually on Aug. 10 and the district said it has been constantly monitoring the status of COVID-19.

"It has been the hope of district leaders to bring students and staff back into our school facilities for face-to-face instruction, but only if it can be done safely," a news release from the district read.

"As we witness a downward movement in the spread of the virus, district leadership is seeking input from parents/guardians/caregivers as to their feelings on returning to our facilities," it said.

The Return to Facilities Survey can be accessed online beginning Thursday, Oct. 1 and will end on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Looking at the state as a whole, Georgia health officials reported 1,300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. While the number of new cases is continuing a downward trend - we still have more COVID in our community than mid-June.

The chart above shows the number of new COVID-19 case reported in Georgia since April. The orange bars show the cases reported in the past week, while the blue dotted line shows the state's 14-day moving average.

Out of the state's total 319,334 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, Clayton County accounts for 7,114 confirmed cases, according to numbers from Georgia's Department of Public Health. Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, those classified as non-Georgia residents, Hall, Chatham, and Richmond counties rank above Clayton in the column for the number of confirmed cases.

With more than 7,000 COVID-19-related deaths statewide, more than 160 people have died from the virus in Clayton County.