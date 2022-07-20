Clayton County School District outlines plans for the upcoming academic year

In an editorial meeting with the superintendent, district officials addressed everything from safety protocols to staffing shortages.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County School District officials outlined plans for the upcoming school year on a virtual call Wednesday. The superintendent, Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, discussed a wide range of topics including safety procedures, hiring tactics, and academic goals for the district.

School Safety

The Clayton County School District previously announced a clear backpack policy would be in place for the school year. Beasley announced the district was planning to purchase backpacks for every student in the district, but parents are still encouraged to purchase their own.

Additionally, plans are in the works to hire more school resource officers and staff to monitor body scanners that have been purchased for schools. Beasley announced the scanners would be installed in all high schools by the beginning of the school year and in all middle schools by September.

Beasley explained they had already been used in the spring when families were in attendance at a graduation ceremony.

"They were very convenient. They were not intrusive, but they were very effective to help us identify of individuals who had weapons, guards, etc," he said.

COVID protocols

11Alive asked Beasley what plans were in place for the school year given the rising number of COVID cases in Clayton County. He explained the plan was to be fully in-person and plans would be reevaluated based on the circumstances as the year progressed.

"Right now, you know, we are encouraging mask wearing and will continue to do that. It's so important that all of us take responsibility and that's our message that we all have a role to play," he said.

Beasley said masks will be encouraged but not enforced. He also explained plans were in the works to help families get vaccinated against the virus.

Staffing

District officials said Clayton County Schools is currently trying to fill approximately 400 positions. The greatest need is for substitute teachers, but the district is also looking for bus drivers and is seeking to hire additional school resource officers.

For the substitute teacher roles specifically, the district has created incentives to help fill the positions.