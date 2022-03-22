Clayton County Schools granted $3 million to improve education equity

The school is one of four schools granted money from Georgia Power to expand, create educational programs.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new education equity program is forming at Clayton County Public Schools thanks to funding from Georgia Power, said a release from the school district on Wednesday.

Georgia Power funded the system $3 million to benefit local programs in the district for communities of color.

“Our intent is to have a far-reaching impact on early learners throughout our county and to provide the instructional and intellectual support necessary to ensure that our graduates are proficient and globally successful as they exit this district college and career ready," Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools said.

The school district said the funding would be used to improve career readiness and workforce opportunities for graduating seniors, create a soft skills program and expand work-based learning programs. Clayton County Public Schools also said the funds will go toward improving early education access by partnering with child care organizations.

“Speaking for the Clayton County Board of Education, our 50,000-plus student population, and more than 7,000 employees, I extend our profound appreciation to Georgia Power for making this amazing opportunity available for the students and families of Clayton County,” Beasley said.

A team with the school district has scheduled meetings with Georgia Power for June 2022, and they plan to push forward with plans shortly after, the school district said.

“As metro Atlanta continues to attract and grow businesses that offer high-quality jobs, we believe that investments in education generate opportunity for real, inclusive economic growth and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this program in Clayton County,” Misty Fernandez, Regional Director for Georgia Power said.

With over 50,000 students and 7,000 employees, the Clayton County School District is excited to expand and create programs for students who need them.