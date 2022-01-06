Clayton County Schools discuss safety plans for upcoming academic year

At a recent meeting, school officials proposed several measures to reduce instances of weapons on school campuses.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools officials held a work session to discuss possible safety measures for the upcoming academic year. Among other things, the proposed measures included adding more metal detectors at schools and hiring more school resource officers.

The occasional reference to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas came up in regards to safety measures.

District officials also discussed instances of weapons that were confiscated on school grounds. During the previous school year, there were 97 instances of weapons being confiscated.

The district previously discussed making clear backpacks mandatory for all students. During the work session, disagreements came up about how to pay for the backpacks. At one point, it was suggested parents pay for the them.

Adrian Jones, whose daughter attends elementary school in Clayton County, said she agrees with some of the proposed measures but not all of them.

"I'm in agreement with the clear backpacks, anything that needs to be done in order to protect our children at school. I'm all for that. In terms of it being an expense for the parents, I do think that Clayton County should cover that expense."

Jones argued that backpacks may be too expensive for some parents who are already dealing with financial hardship. She also said basic preventative measures will make a big difference.

"Just some of the daily protocols and safety measures that need to continue to be followed, I think that that needs to be actually pushed to the fore, to the to the forefront."

Jones previously spoke with 11Alive about an incident where her child wandered onto a playground. This prompted her to call for more safety regulations at the elementary school level.

Jones said things like doors not being propped open and cameras being monitored consistently would help.

Ralph Simpson, Deputy Superintendent for School Leadership and Improvement for Clayton County Schools did mention this during the work session.