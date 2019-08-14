CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students at a Clayton County school are grieving after the death of one of their classmates.

11Alive learned Tuesday night from Clayton County Public Schools that a student from Elite Scholars Academy had died.

Teachers were informed a student had died. A source within the district told 11Alive that a 16-year-old girl had been doing conditioning drills for basketball in the heat.

The Clayton County Fire Department said crews responded to the school around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen unresponsive and started treatment.

During transport, fire officials said the patient stopped breathing and lost her pulse but they were able to regain it before arriving at Southern Regional Medical Center.

However, the teen eventually passed away.

11Alive StormStrackers said it's been the hottest week of the year so far. The Clayton County Water Authority shows that temperatures in the area reached 96 degrees on Monday and 98.4 degrees Tuesday.

The school district said they would make grief counselors available for the family and are assigning a crisis team to the school.

"The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body," Superintendent Dr. Morecease J. Beasley said in a news release.

The student's name has not been released. 11Alive is working to gather more information about the death.

