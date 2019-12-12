ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia (UGA) officials determined that a Clemson University student is responsible for drawing swastikas on residents' doors on campus.

A UGA student says she and her roommate made the disturbing find when they returned to their dorm room after a football game earlier in November.

The officer on the scene counted 18 doors that could have been vandalized, though there was no immediate proof since the marker prints could be easily erased and were by the time the report was being filed.

Since the swastikas could be easily removed and no damage was reported, the officer said in the report that this incident couldn't be considered a criminal trespass. The university concurred, saying "the University of Georgia has not identified any criminal charges that local authorities are able to pursue at this time."

However, a report was still filed for informational purposes to assist in any Equal Opportunity Office investigation. An original complaint had already been filed with that office as of Nov. 11, 2019.

The Clemson student found to be the culprit was apparently a visitor on campus. UGA officials said the young man has been banned from all UGA campuses.

However, UGA said they are sharing the information with Clemson.

"UGA is sharing the investigative report with Clemson University so that Clemson can determine whether this incident violates its student code of conduct," the university released in a statement. "The University of Georgia condemns such offensive and outrageous displays of hate, which have no place on our campus."

