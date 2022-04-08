Car, bike show in Atlanta to raise funds for school supplies

Saturday, the group BLVCK CAVIAR Atlanta, a metro Atlanta community-based digital motorcycle brand, will host Clutches x Caviar, the Atlanta Bike & Car Show.

ATLANTA — Some hot wheels and fast machines will be on display this weekend in Atlanta, all to raise money for a good cause.

Saturday, the group BLVCK CAVIAR Atlanta, a metro Atlanta community-based digital motorcycle brand, will host Clutches x Caviar, the Atlanta Bike & Car Show. A portion of the proceeds will supply Atlanta Public Schools with classroom supplies.

Some of the members of BLVCK CAVIAR spoke with 11Alive about the event, which will take place at REVEL Atlanta from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They said they know teachers go into their own pockets and spend money on supplies for their classrooms. They said they hope the proceeds they gain will help the community.