Cobb school board approves measure to create new position that will allow some employees to carry guns; policy excludes teachers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the board voted to create a new position for employees to carry guns on school campuses.

Cobb County Schools approved a measure Thursday evening during its board meeting to create a new position for some employees to carry guns on school campuses. The measure, however, does not include teachers.

The school board approved the measure with a vote of 4-2. Teachers or anyone who oversees a classroom will not be allowed to carry weapons.

Employees carrying a gun would be reporting to public safety and would also have to be trained in judgment, pistol shooting, marksmanship, and have a review of current laws relating to the use of force and self-defense. There will also be psychological screening and a background check conducted.

The superintendent can waive the training requirements if the employee has already received law enforcement or military training.

Thursday night's vote didn't come without controversy. A group of protests delayed the meeting as they chanted "delay the vote."

School board member Dr. Jaha Howard tried to get a motion passed to move the vote to next month, but the board voted against it.

