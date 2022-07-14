Cobb school board approves measure to create new position that will allow some employees to carry guns; policy excludes teachers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the board voted to create a new position for employees to carry guns on school campuses.
Cobb County Schools approved a measure Thursday evening during its board meeting to create a new position for some employees to carry guns on school campuses. The measure, however, does not include teachers.
The school board approved the measure with a vote of 4-2. Teachers or anyone who oversees a classroom will not be allowed to carry weapons.
Employees carrying a gun would be reporting to public safety and would also have to be trained in judgment, pistol shooting, marksmanship, and have a review of current laws relating to the use of force and self-defense. There will also be psychological screening and a background check conducted.
The superintendent can waive the training requirements if the employee has already received law enforcement or military training.
Thursday night's vote didn't come without controversy. A group of protests delayed the meeting as they chanted "delay the vote."
School board member Dr. Jaha Howard tried to get a motion passed to move the vote to next month, but the board voted against it.
11Alive is working to get more details about the measure. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.