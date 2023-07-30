Smyrna church helps families get ready for new school year

Cobb County parents say school supply giveaways help take the sting out of back-to-school shopping

SMYRNA, Ga. — Cobb County parents were taking advantage of last-minute school supply giveaways days before students head back to the classroom.

Some mothers and fathers said these kinds of events are helpful – in more ways than one.

Jacqueline Afanador has a blended family of 10. She said this time of year is challenging for parents as well as kids.

“Their mentality changes," she said. "They start wanting to sleep in and don’t want to get up early at all."

She’s a parent but also a volunteer who came out Sunday to the Smyrna Community Center. Afanador was helping families find those last-minute essentials for their children before the first day of school.

Ramon Cruz was also volunteering with Emerge City Church which was putting on the school supply giveaway. The group plans to outfit 80 kids with everything they’ll need for the fall semester.

“I would have to come and ask for donations and things of that nature to help with their school time," Cruz said, "so now that I’m in a different position and have more resources being able to give back is mandatory."