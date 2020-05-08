Cobb schools to begin with remote classrooms, then move to phased approach for face-to-face instruction

The district said this decision comes after consultation with local and state health officials who have been evaluating COVID-19 cases in the county.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District has come up with a plan for the 2020-2021 school year that begins with students learning virtually.

In a statement posted on its website, the district said school will start on Aug. 17 with all students beginning the year in remote learning classrooms. The district said this decision comes after careful consultation with local and state health officials who have been evaluating COVID-19 cases in the county.

The district will then move into a phased approach for students to return to campuses, but a date has not been set yet for when that will begin.

"Phase One’s start date will be determined by analyzing public health data specific to Cobb County provided by the Department of Public Health and the Cobb/Douglas Board of Health including the level of community spread, effective contact tracing, and efficient COVID-19 test timelines," the district said.

The district also stressed that before each phase starts, parents will be given the opportunity to choose between the face-to-face option and the full-remote option.

Below is a brief overview of the three phases

Phase One: All kindergarten through fifth-grade students for full-day instruction. ASP will resume for students in face-to-face classrooms. All kindergarten through twelfth-grade low incidence special education classes will have a face-to-face option starting in phase one.

Phase Two : All sixth through eighth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase two will begin two weeks after the start date of phase one.

: All sixth through eighth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase two will begin two weeks after the start date of phase one. Phase Three: All ninth through twelfth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase three will begin two weeks after the start date of phase two.

"We continue to actively listen to the concerns of our community and staff during this public health crisis and are adapting the way we serve our community based on student, parent, and staff feedback," the district said.

Get more information about the phased approach on the district's website.

