Cobb County schools updates back-to-school plan to provide 2 options for students in the fall

Amid COVID-19 concerns, parents can choose face-to-face or remote classes.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In-person classes will be just one of two options that students will have in Cobb County for the upcoming fall semester, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Cobb County School District announced on Friday that parents will be able to choose from face-to-face learning or remote classes for their children for the school year. The school system also provided a website that breaks down what each option will mean for the students.

The news comes as COVID-19 continues to breed uncertainty in many aspects of life including how it will impact students - and how they, in turn, could impact the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 has brought more complications to schools than I have ever seen in over 30 years in Cobb County,” said Cobb Schools Board Chair Brad Wheeler in a recent statement.

And, even for those who choose to have class in-person, learning won't be entirely the same as it had been in years past. As has been the case for many venues in recent months, social distancing will be required for all students and staff "in every possible circumstance" the school district said.

The school system will also be strongly recommending masks and face coverings for students. Staff will be expected to wear them. There will also be personal protective equipment (PPE) in clinics. Students and staff will also be allowed to wear face shields in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Students whose parents chose remote learning will attend class through the Cobb Teaching and Learning System. For older students, the program will have students learning from actual teachers over the digital interface and the classes will following the same curriculum as in-person courses.

Younger students will have a combination of teacher instruction live through the digital learning system and independent work sessions.

Parents are encouraged to log into ParentVue to choose a learning model for the upcoming school year. The district also shared a link to register students new to the district.