Cobb County schools lay out plan to return to face-to-face learning

Parents will have to submit their choice for how they want their child to learn between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Starting next week, Cobb County parents will have a choice to make when it comes to how their kids will learn the rest of the school year.

Parents will decide between continuing remote learning or face-to-face when the district begins phasing back into in person instruction. The district made the announcement Wednesday on its website.

It’s the announcement many Cobb County parents have been waiting for.

"I’m really really hoping this stays and we get to send her back in October," said Molly Gareau.

Gareau is cautiously optimistic after the district changed its decision to allow parents to choose between remote or in-person learning before the start of this school year, then made a last minute change to everything remote. Some parents even protested over the decision.

Gareau said her 8-year-old daughter, who requires one-on-one learning for special needs, struggled virtually.

"She was very frustrated. A lot of tears. Not understanding why she couldn't do the things she normally did," said Gareau.

Gareau said she endured financial stress having to hire someone a few days a week to give her daughter the hands-on learning she needed.

"We’re very happy to be able to send her back in person and we’re very happy we have an end in sight," she said. "It's been a huge burden on us as far as special needs families trying to find those resources."

Phase one of face-to-face will begin October 5th for Pre-K through 5th grade and students with special needs through 12th grade.

Phase two will start October 19 for 6th through 8th graders; phase three, for high school students, will begin November.

Parents will have to submit their choice for how they want their child to learn between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20.

Rebecca Madayag adapted to remote learning for her kids, creating an in home learning center for her two high school students and middle school student. She said she is just as ready as they are to get back in the classroom after seeing their social anxiety from missing friends while remote.

"It’s sad. It’s sad for them because they want to see each other," said Madayag.

The district said social distancing will be practiced when possible and masks will be required on buses and in school buildings for students and staff, and when possible when teachers are teaching.