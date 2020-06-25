Cobb County parents to get choice of sending kids to school or doing remote learning

The Cobb County School District announced their plan for the next school year on Thursday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents of Cobb County students will be given the choice of sending their kids to school for in-person instruction when the new school year begins or keeping them at home for remote learning, the district announced Thursday.

The Cobb County School District is calling it a “face-to-face plus choice” model, and says it "represents the best solution which balances our two most important priorities: the health and safety of our students and staff and flexibility for each student and family."

Parents will have to submit their choice through the district's ParentVue portal between July 2-10. The district says both options are available to all students in all grades.

"If you choose remote learning, you will be asked to certify that you have access to a device, the internet, and are committed to the remote learning environment for the semester. If you choose face-to-face learning, you will also be asked if you intend for your student(s) to ride the bus," the district's web page says.

For those students attending in person, the district says these safety measures will be in place:

Social Distancing will be enforced whenever possible.

Hand sanitizer will be provided in multiple locations throughout schools.

Masks are encouraged on buses and in school buildings.

Daily and rigorous cleaning protocols will be followed.

Nutritious meals will continue to be served daily.