Cobb County pushes back date for parents to choose in-person or at-home learning

The district had announced last week it would give parents the choice of whether their students would do face-to-face or remote learning.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ahead of a specially-called Board of Education meeting today, the Cobb County School District said it is pushing back the window for parents to choose in-person or at-home learning for the coming school year.

The Cobb County Board of Education calendar lists the special meeting for 4 p.m. today. It can be watched online here.

The district had announced last week it would give parents the choice of whether their students would return to class for face-to-face learning or continue remote learning as part of its plan for starting in the fall.

The window for parents to make their choice through the district's ParentVue portal was to open today, July 2, and last until July 10.

A note on the district website now says that "the District has decided to postpone the window for parents to select a model for the upcoming school year."

"Students and parents will be notified of an updated timeline to make their decision, with details concerning the 2020-2021 school year, as soon as it becomes available," the note says. "The Superintendent and District staff remain in close conversation with public health officials and remain committed to decision-making which prioritizes student and staff safety while giving families the flexibility to make choices that are best for them."