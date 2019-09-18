COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The year was 1969 - astronauts walked on the moon, “Sesame Street” debuted on TV, and let’s not forget the three days of peace and love at Woodstock.

It was also the year Annette Hansard first stepped foot inside a classroom in Cobb County.

Today, she is still teaching there.

She has spent every school day of the last give decades working with kids.

Hansard was practically a kid herself when she started, just out of school and a newly-wed when she welcomed her first class at Osbourne Junior High School in 1969.

It's hard to guess, but she thinks she's taught more than 15,000 students since then.

Her students went on to be doctors, lawyers, and many of them teachers, too.

Mrs. Hansard teaches high school social studies now.

After 50 years, she doesn't plan to retire. She just can't imagine life without teaching.

As a tribute to her half-century of service, the district named Osborne High School's freshman building after her.

