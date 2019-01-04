SMYRNA, Ga. — A Cobb County school is mourning the unexpected death of a teacher.

Jennifer Paller, a teacher at Nickajack Elementary, "passed away unexpectedly over the weekend," according to a statement on the Nickajack PTA Facebook page.

"We realize that parents may choose to approach the topic of death with their children in different ways," Principal Laura Meyer wrote. "Our counselor is on hand to support any student who may need support. When we return to school Monday, April 8th, our counselor and I will meet with the class."

Paller taught second grade at the school, according to its website.

