Cobb County School District to end virtual learning option in 2023

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students enrolled in Cobb County's elementary virtual learning program will have to transition back to the classroom for the next school year, according to the district.

Cobb County School District notified nearly 200 families on Friday about the change.

The district didn't give any information about how they came to this decision or when. A district spokesperson said they would continue their school choice program for families at their elementary schools.

The district's full statement can be found below:

“On Friday, we notified the families of the 185 enrolled students that we are concluding our elementary virtual program (EVP) at the end of the 2022-23 school year. We are proud to have offered our elementary families an additional learning choice and will continue to offer flexibility through school choice, which is open from February 1-28, 2023.”