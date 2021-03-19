Cobb School District offers COVID vaccine to teachers, announces upcoming learning options

The district opened a staff vaccine site and is offering both in-person and virtual learning to students.

ATLANTA — Hundreds of Cobb County teachers and staff lined up their vehicles to get vaccinated at Jim R. Miller Park on Friday.

The site is being operated by the Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Department in partnership with the district. Cobb County School nurses were also at the site helping medical personnel administer the shot. Another round of teachers will be vaccinated at the site on March 20, and again on March 26 and 27.

“People were very professional and friendly. It was a great experience," said a teacher who visited the site.

The district said about 4,000 of the more than 17,000 district employees have signed up to get the vaccine through them. The teachers 11Alive spoke to said they're most excited about being around their students again.

“That I can get closer to the kids and not be afraid to," said one teacher.

As the district continues to offer vaccines to its staff, they're also offering a choice to families and students for the fall to return to in-person learning - or to stay virtual. There will also be a hybrid option for high school students.