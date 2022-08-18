Cobb County Schools' bus drivers are getting a raise | What to know

The county's bus drivers transport more than 72,000 students to school each day, a release stated.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Schools' bus drivers are getting a raise, the school district announced Thursday. The increase in pay comes as several metro Atlanta school districts are working to hire enough bus drivers to keep up with the demand of students riding the buses.

During its meeting, the Cobb County Board of Education approved the superintendent's recommended $5.25 per hour for the district's bus drivers.

Cobb bus drivers will receive the raise starting next week on Aug. 25, when the new pay period begins. Cobb bus drivers will see the pay bump reflected in their paychecks on Sept. 16.

The hourly rate for bus drivers for Cobb County Schools will now start at $25 per hour and go up from there.

"Thanks to our conservative financial planning, and as a AAA-rated school district, we are now able to offer one of the highest hourly rates in the metropolitan area. I am encouraged by the input we have received from our parents and am confident Superintendent Ragsdale’s recommendation is the best possible step. Serving as a Cobb Schools bus driver is a part-time job, with full-time benefits, and now pays $25 per hour, at a minimum,” Cobb Schools Board Chair David Chastain said.

Previously, the board approved an 8.5-13.10% raise for all non-temporary employees, as part of the FY2023 budget, a release stated.

