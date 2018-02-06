A Cobb County teacher has been booked on charges of sexual assault after an earlier incident according to county officials.

Spencer Wayne Herron of Acworth, Georgia was arrested, Friday, on three felony counts of sexual assault by an educator.

According to the specific section of the law, it specifically involves sexual acts by a person such as a teacher, principal, assistant principal or another administrator who has supervisory or disciplinary authority over someone.

Cobb County police did not have specifics on the arrest, however, 11Alive has learned that Herron is listed as a coach at Carlton J. Kell High School and the head of the career tech department.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Herron was a previous teacher of the year at the school in 2016.

11Alive is working to gather more information about the arrest.

© 2018 WXIA