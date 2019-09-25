DECATUR, Ga. — Less than a week after two students were detained for having a loaded gun on campus, another student was taken into custody Wednesday for having a loaded weapon.

A DeKalb County School District spokesman told 11Alive that the gun was found during a proactive search and safety drill using K9 units at Columbia High School.

They went on to say that school officials "reacted quickly to apprehend the weapon as well as the student involved."

They said that at no time was the weapon used to threaten students or staff. The investigation is ongoing.

OTHER 11ALIVE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history