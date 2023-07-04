Greensboro student earns a full-ride scholarship to Harvard University

Aghader Yassen is a student at the Triad Math and Science Academy. Her acceptance and full-ride scholarship is a historic first for the school network.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Receiving an acceptance letter into a dream college is an exciting time for any high school senior. Being granted a full-ride scholarship is an even better surprise.



Aghader Yassen is a student at the Triad Math and Science Academy (TMSA Triad) in Greensboro. She's been accepted into Harvard University on a full-ride scholarship, making a historic first for the TMSA school network. Aghader's scholarship valued at approximately $400,000 will cover her tuition, meals, books, and dorm costs for her four-year undergraduate education at the university.

“I feel like for many students Harvard is like a goal they don't think they could possibly achieve,” Aghader said. “I mean for me everything was kind of focused on UNC and when I got in I was like oh this is where I'm going to go, this is it. Then Harvard came along and completely changed my plans for the future. It's just great."

TMSA Triad first opened its doors in 2008. Principal Fatih Kandil said the public charter school focuses on college prep and STEAM areas. He hopes Aghader's accomplishment will be a lighthouse for all students.

“She is an independent learner herself," Kandil said. "Aghader, is actually very hard working, very committed and she has been working towards a particular goal since the very beginning. Of course, as educators around her, we have been doing our best to support her from all avenues possible."

Not only will Aghader receive her high school diploma when she graduates in a few weeks, but she will also receive an associate degree from Guilford Technical Community College. When she's not studying, she enjoys reading books and volunteering at her school.