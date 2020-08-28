A look at COVID-19 in counties where school districts have in-person learning

We are diving into the data looking at Cherokee, Paulding,Polk and Bartow counties - all school districts that opened with in-person classes the first week of August

There's no doubt we've seen more cases of COVID-19 in school aged children since schools reopened.

The state doesn't tell us how many cases were reported each week, if the number is less than nine. None of these counties had enough cases to report until late June.

At that time, cases were likely tied to summer camp, play dates or family vacations. However, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported seems to increase as athletes returned for practice.

The chart below shows the cases for each, Cherokee, Paulding, and Polk since late June.

You notice for all but Bartow, cases in the counties spiked to their highest level the week after school started.

The metros' three largest counties - Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb - all decided to start the school year virtually.

Even though school in these counties didn't start until mid to late August - it appears families staying home to get their students ready helped reduce the number of new infections.

The chart above shows the data for Fulton Gwinnett and Cobb Counties for the same timeline.

These counties have still reported some COVID-19 cases, since they've allowed athletes to gather on campus for practice.

